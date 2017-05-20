Get VR-ready with this MSI GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) GPU deal

It feels like not a day goes by where we don’t spy an awesome graphics card deal – so here’s your chance to bank on the industry’s price war.

Online retailer Scan is selling MSI’s version of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 for just £205.98. It’s the version with 6GB of GDDR5 RAM too, offering a 1759MHz boosted clock-rate and VR-ready hardware credentials.

Considering the fact that the GTX 1060 (6GB) generally retails for between £230 and £270, we’d say that this is a ruddy good deal.

What’s more, if you buy this card with a select MSI gaming motherboard between April 14 and May 31, 2017, you’ll be able to get up to £94 cutback with MSI gaming – click here for the cashback promotion.

We gave the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) graphics card a 4/5 score in our review, praising its excellent Full HD and 1440p performance, quietness, and incredibly low power consumption.

Here’s our verdict, written with the original review price of £275:

"The GTX 1060 is undeniably a great graphics card, offering plenty of potential for overclocking while also being a capable performer in VR. If you’re looking to spend over £220 on a graphics card then it’s a good choice – but it isn’t a complete no-brainer. The AMD Radeon RX 480 has 2GB more memory than the GTX 1060 for a little less cash, although its overall performance is slightly slower."

Our Computing Editor Michael Passingham continued:

"For raw power, the GTX 1060 is unmatched at this price. However, it’s actually the 4GB AMD Radeon RX 480 that poses a problem here. Benchmarks point towards the £180 4GB model of the card performing just a couple of percentage points slower than the 8GB model, while also costing £50 less than the GTX 1060."

"If you’re happy to spend upwards of £240 on a graphics card, the GTX 1060 is a great choice, but with uncertainty over how much pre-overclocked graphics card from third parties will actually cost, it’s hard to make a definitive recommendation."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.