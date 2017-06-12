Get the pinch of salt ready, here come the iPhone 8 component leaks

You know iPhone speculation season is about to go into overdrive when purported components start showing up.

We’re still about three months away from Apple’s annual mobile refresh and here is the first known leak of bits and bobs claimed to be destined for the iPhone 8.

Related: iPhone 8

The alleged front pan, back panel and camera fixture has arrived on Reddit from the Chinese supply chain (via MacRumors).

The front panel shows a remarkable slim vertical and horizontal bezel featuring no room for the home button/fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, the back panel is also shy of the rumoured Touch ID sensor.

Although we’ve no idea whether these components are the real deal, they do tie in with the current consensus regarding Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone - that Touch ID will be built directly into the display.

Just recently, we’ve seen multiple reports claiming was working hard to perfect the innovation for inclusion in the iPhone 8.

Those efforts could even limit availability until early 2018, if recent reports are to be believed.

A second image shown within the thread claims to show the iPhone 8 casing alongside the forthcoming iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, which are said to maintain the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays.

According to the report, these rear casings will also be made from glass and support wireless charging. Until very recently, it has been thought wireless charging would be reserved for the higher-end iPhone 8.

Will you be splashing out on the iPhone 8 regardless of how long it takes Apple to get it into the public's hands? There's a comments section below where we'd love to read your thoughts.