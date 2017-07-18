Get ready to listen to the BBC Proms like never before

For classical music connoisseurs, BBC Proms season is one of the highlights of the year.

The mix of world class orchestras and conductors within the acoustic majesty and pomp and circumstance offered by London’s Royal Albert Hall is a tough combo to beat.

However, this year, in its 90th anniversary, the BBC Proms broadcasts will sound better than ever before.

The BBC has announced Radio 3 will be streaming the event in lossless audio for the first time. That means in the FLAC format at a minimum of 16-bit/44.1kHz quality, for those with compatible equipment.

You can listen to the events, which started last Friday and run until The Last Night of the Proms on September 9, via the BBC Proms website or Radio 3’s website (via What Hi-Fi).

Unfortunately the trials will also be available through the desktop versions of the sites, so there'll be no mobile or radio streaming during this year's Proms.

If your set-up isn’t able to pump out CD quality streaming, a capable digital-to-analogue converter (DAC) between your computer and your headphones will help.

So, get your little plastic Union Jacks at the ready folks, this year's Proms are going to be better than ever.

Have you made the jump to lossless streaming? How is it boosting your enjoyment of music? Drop us a line in the comments below.