Get ready for the Nokia 3310 to be sold out everywhere

The reborn Nokia 3310 could be a harder to find than a Tamagotchi or one of the Teletubbies if early signs are to be believed.

Carphone Warehouse, the first place you will be able to get your hands on the iconic remake in the UK, has been inundated with interest from potential customers since the device was announced.

"There has been an astonishing groundswell of interest in the Nokia 3310 following the launch announcement of this reimagined classic," said Andrew Wilson, UK director of buying at Carphone Warehouse. "Levels of pre-registrations at Carphone Warehouse are incredibly strong, proving that it's not all hype and that consumers really want to get their hands on one."

HMD Global, which has the right to sell devices under the Nokia banner, showed off the phone for the first time at MWC 2017, and the excitement levels have been hitting fever pitch ever since.

Data from Captify showed searches for the word Nokia surged by 797% in the days following the launch, with key features like Snake, the camera and battery life also high up in the rankings.

Whilst we already know that the phone will be priced at a very tempting €49 (around £41), the rebooted 3310 still has no concrete release date.

If HMD doesn’t get a move on then it will miss out on custom from festival goers, many of whom may be eager to snap up a device that is tough enough to endure the mud-filled experience. After all, it has a very long way to go to top the 126+ million units the original one sold.

Watch: Nokia 3310 hands-on

What do you plan to use the new Nokia 3310 for? Let us know in the comments below.