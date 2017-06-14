Get Destiny 2 game and beta for free with this Nvidia deal

Nvidia has launched a new bundle that nets you a free copy of the upcoming Destiny 2.

In celebration of Destiny 2, Nvidia is offering a free copy of the game with purchases of select GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, systems, or laptops. If you buy from a participating partner, you’ll get the game at PC launch – that’s October 24.

But it gets better! You’ll also be given an Early Access pass to the game’s beta, so you’ll be able to try it out long before it officially launches.

Check out Destiny 2 gameplay in 4K at 60 frames per second using an unspecified GeForce GTX card:

The bundle is only available for around two weeks, coming to a close on June 27, 2017. And if you do bag the deal, you’ll need to submit your promo code before it expires on July 31, 2017.

The good news is that both the GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti will probably be more than powerful enough to run Destiny 2 on very high graphics settings.

We gave the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 an impressive 4.5/5 score in our review, praising its fantastic performance, great design, and high overclockability.

We also gave the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti a 4.5/5 score, lauding the card’s epic 4K performance, its ridiculous power compared to other cards on the market, and the fact that it’s highly overclockable.

