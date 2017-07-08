Get Battlefield 1 on PS4 or Xbox for less than £20

If you’ve yet to pick up the 2016 video game smash hit that was Battlefield 1, this deal is your best chance yet.

Online retailer Base is selling Battlefield 1 for both PS4 and Xbox One at a bargain price of £19.95.

That’s not bad, considering most online retailers are flogging it for somewhere between £24 and £35. In fact, some mainstream vendors like Argos are still selling Battlefield 1 for more than £40.

Battlefield 1 is a first-person shooter developed by EA Dice and released in 2016. It takes place in a World War 1 setting and follows a mini-series of campaign stories that were inspired by historic events. There’s also a multiplayer mode that was well-received critically.

Our Games Editor Brett Phipps was very impressed with Battlefield 1, scoring the game 4.5/5. He noted the incredible campaign, the well-crafted multiplayer, and the game’s gorgeous aesthetics as particular highlights.

Here’s Brett’s verdict:

"DICE has put together a superlative campaign experience. The decision to create a mini-series following multiple soldiers is brilliant, and something that other games should follow in the future, as there wasn’t a single moment of filler."

He went on:

"It’s just a shame that the word “mini” is so apt, with the whole campaign over all too soon. It’s testament to how good it is, though, that I simply want more of it – more stories, more acts of heroism, more incredible, heart-wrenching moments."

"Long load screens, overbearing hints and other minor quibbles aside, this is undoubtedly the best campaign DICE has ever produced, and the best single-player war experience we’ve seen in almost a decade."

"I really hope DICE spends much more time in World War 1, because it feels like there are many more stories waiting to be told."

Have you spotted any great gaming deals recently? Let us know in the comments.