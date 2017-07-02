Get an Xbox One S with three amazing games for just £199

With the Xbox One X looming on the horizon, price cuts for the Xbox One S are coming thick and fast – to the benefit of all of our wallets.

Argos is doing a great bundle deal on the Xbox One S that nets you the console plus three games for just £199.99. Not bad when you consider that the console launched just last year for £350.

The deal comes with the Xbox One S (500GB) Fifa 17 bundle, with an option to choose a ‘Special Offer’ in the sidebar that also gets you Overwatch: Origins Edition and Forza Horizon 3.

If you bought all those items on Amazon UK right now, here’s how much it would cost:

Xbox One S Fifa 17 Bundle – £201.39

Overwatch Origins Edition – £26

Forza Horizon 3 – £35.48

That comes to £262.87, which means you’re saving an impressive £62.88 with this deal.

The Xbox One S was awarded a decent 4/5 score in our review, because we were impressed by its small size, 4K game upscaling, and the great value for money on offer – especially considering how it doubles as a UHD Blu-ray player. It’s also HDR compatible and comes with an improved, grippy controller.

Here’s our verdict from the time of the console’s launch:

"The Xbox One S is far better than the original Xbox One, with improvements on every front. It’s smaller, it’s prettier and it includes a greater number of features. Sure, the gaming element is almost unchanged, but HDR gaming compatibility means at least a degree of future-proofing. Then there's the 4K output: although it's upscaled, rather than native, right now this is the best you'll get from a console."

"But the real worth is the ability to play UHD Blu-rays. This is the most affordable 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and it’s a competent performer to boot. If you own a 4K TV and you want your movies and games looking their best, the Xbox One S is a no-brainer."

"Microsoft faces competition from Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro. While the Sony offers 4K and HDR in gaming, it doesn't play UHD Blu-rays. That's a major omission in my book, leaving an open goal for the Xbox One S."

The games included in this bundle also scored well with us:

Fifa 17 (4/5): "FIFA 17 is another strong entry in the iconic series, and one that looks to lay the groundwork for future titles by switching to a new engine. The hyper-realistic graphics are great, with facial expressions finally helping players look more than mannequins."

Overwatch (4.5/5): "Overwatch is a first-person shooter that oozes personality and charm, but beyond that surface layer lies a deep, tactical game where your most powerful weapon is your brain. If, like me, you’ve recently fallen out of love with online first-person shooters, play Overwatch long enough for it to deliver one of its many standout moments and you’ll be renewing your vows in no time."

Forza Horizon 3 (5/5): "Besides that time I threw my Mustang around the bends of the Blue Ridge Parkway, I have never had a more fun, thrilling or satisfying driving experience."

