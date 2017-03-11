Trending:

Get an Xbox One S with six games for just £269 in this mega-deal

When you buy a new console, one of the biggest burdens is having to stock up on new games.

Fortunately, we’ve found a great Xbox One S (1TB) console deal with GAME that nets you six games, including Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – all for just £269.99.

The console comes with:

  • Halo Wars 2
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Ryse: Son of Rome
  • Forza Motorsport 5
  • Sunset Overdrive
  • Rare Replay

Buy Now: Xbox One S bundle at GAME for £269.99

We gave the Xbox One S a 4/5 score in our review, praising its small form factor, 4K game upscaling, value for money, HDR compatibility, and improved, grippy controller. Here’s our verdict:

“The Xbox One S is far better than the original Xbox One, with improvements on every front. It’s smaller, it’s prettier and it includes a greater number of features. Sure, the gaming element is almost unchanged, but HDR gaming compatibility means at least a degree of future-proofing. Then there’s the 4K output: although it’s upscaled rather than native, right now this is the best you’l get from a console.”

The verdict continued: “But the real worth is the ability to play UHD Blu-rays. This is the most affordable 4K Blu-ray player on the market, ad it’s a competent performer to boot. If you own a 4K TV and you want your movies and games looking their best, the Xbox One S is a no-brainer."

Buy Now: Xbox One S bundle at GAME for £269.99

We also gave Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands a respectable 4/5 score, lauding the game’s dumb, fun action, brilliant co-op, and vast, beautiful sandbox environment. Here’s our verdict:

“If you’re looking for a really big, extravagant sandbox that’s great fun solo and hilarious in co-op, don’t be shy. Wildlands isn’t Ghost Recon as we know it, but it’s the wildest party in town."

Buy Now: Xbox One S bundle at GAME for £269.99

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.

