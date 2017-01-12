Get an unlocked iPhone SE on the cheap with this impressive deal

While the iPhone 7 wasn't quite what Apple fans were hoping for last year, the smaller iPhone SE was a pleasant surprise.

And now, you can get Apple's 4-inch handset unlocked, and with a two-year guarantee for a very reasonable price thanks to John Lewis.

The retailer has discounted both the 16GB and 64GB models of the handsets on its website, so you can pick up both for £30 cheaper than on Apple's online store.

Right now you can get the 16GB model for £349, while the 64GB version is currently going for £399, which is also cheaper than you'll find the phones for on Carphone Warehouse's site.

The iPhone SE is a solid choice, that impressed us with its compact design, great camera, and solid battery life when we reviewed it.

On top of that, the phone performs incredibly well for a handset in this price range, thanks to its A9 dual-core processor

We were so taken with Apple's 4-inch handset, we concluded: "It may not be the most exciting phone Apple has ever released, but the iPhone SE will be a godsend for those who want a high-quality phone that isn't massive."

If you're tempted to pick up a smaller phone, the iPhone SE is a great choice, and since John Lewis is selling the handset unlocked, it can be used with any SIM you choose.

