Get a Now TV box with 3-month Entertainment Pass for just £15

If you’re looking to ditch a costly TV subscription, picking up a Now TV box could be the perfect solution – especially with this deal.

Tesco is selling Sky’s Now TV box with a 3-month Entertainment Pass included for just £15. That’s a £10 saving on the bundle’s normal price. It’s also worth noting that the Entertainment Pass usually costs £5.99 per month on its own, so this is a seriously big saving.

The Now TV box is a set-top box that plugs into the back of your TV and lets you stream content over the internet. It supports all the major apps, including BBC iPlayer, All 4, ITV Hub, Demand 5, Netflix, and Amazon Video.

The box also features Now TV service, which is Sky’s solution for anyone who doesn’t want to sign up to a proper TV contract. With the Entertainment Pass, you’ll get access to loads of live and on-demand channels, including 11 top pay TV channels that aren’t on Freeview. Supported channels include:

Sky 1

Fox

Gold

Comedy Central

MTV

Sky Atlantic

ITV Encore

Sky Arts

ABC Studios

Viceland

Discovery Channel

Sky Living

Nat Geo Wild

We gave the Now TV Box a 3.5/5 score in our review, praising the device’s slick and speedy menus, the easy-to-use Now TV app, the wide array of UK catchup TV services, and the superb value for money on offer.

Here’s our verdict:

"It’s a good buy for anyone who wants to ditch their costly Sky subscription while retaining the option to access their favourite shows when they want. Now TV’s no-contract approach is easier to manage, and the box itself is fast, simple to use and excellent value for money."

