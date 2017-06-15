Get a 58” 4K LG television for just £566 with this discount code

If you’re searching for a great deal on an absolutely massive 4K television, you’ve come to the right place.

Argos is selling the huge 58-inch LG 58UH635V Ultra HD 4K Web OS Smart LED TV for a bargain price of £629, which is a fair steal considering other retailers are flogging it for as high as £770-£830.

But with the discount code TVSAVE, you can knock a further 10% off the price, bringing the final price down to just £566.10 – veritable theft!

Buy Now: 58” LG 4K Smart TV at Argos for £566.10 (Code: TVSAVE)

This LG television features a large 58-inch LED screen with a 4K Ultra HD resolution. That means you can take advantage of the UHD content offered by progressive services like Netflix and Amazon Video – assuming you’re willing to pay the subscription fees.

This is also a Smart TV, because it runs on LG’s custom-built Web OS television software. This gives you access to a wide range of smart features, including support for popular on-demand services like BBC iPlayer, Now TV, Netflix, Demand 5, Amazon Video, and Wuaki.

There are two USB ports and three HDMI sockets on the back, as well as a component video socket, a composite socket, an optical connection, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It’s Wi-Fi enabled, but you can also connect this television directly to your router by plugging an Ethernet cable into the Ethernet port on the back.

Unfortunately, we haven’t reviewed this television, so we can’t speak to its quality. However, the television has a 4.5/5 score on Amazon based on two customer reviews, both of whom are listed as ‘Verified Purchase’ reviewers – that means they definitely bought the product.

One reviewer wrote: “Very good picture and TV looks amazing. My only issue is trying to figure out the best settings to eliminate picture judder; is a complete pain and quite frustrating.”

The other wrote: “Very happy with this TV; huge upgrade from my 40-inch four-year-old Sony Bravia. Great picture quality and upscaling of HD channels. Netflix looks particularly impressive. Web OS is very quick and responsive, no lag at all. Sound is loud but nothing special which is understandable; I use a sound bar for extra bass. I’ve done a lot of research and my budget was tight so I think that for the price I paid (£599) this is the best telly I could get."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently?