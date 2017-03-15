Get a 55-inch Samsung 4K HDR television for just £849 with this code

Getting a 4K TV is significantly cheaper these days, but there’s even more money to be saved if you can bag a deal.

We’ve been impressed by Currys PC World’s offer on the Samsung UE55KS7000, a 55-inch 4K HDR television. The website is selling it at an already discounted price of £899, which is £200 below the usual asking price. But you can knock a further £50 off with the code 50LSTV, taking the price down to just £849.

The Samsung UE55KS7000 features a 55-inch LCD display with edge LED lighting an a native 4K/UHD resolution. You get High Dynamic Range playback to Ultra HD Premium standard levels, as well as a Quantum dot colour system. And the whole thin runs on Tizen OS, giving you access to 4K content through Netflix and Amazon Prime, as well as support for Freeview HD and Freest HD.

We gave the Samsung UE55KS7000 a 4/5 score in our review, praising the TV’s bright, colourful and contrast-rich HDR pictures, excellent SDR performance, and good value overall.

Here’s our verdict:

“Despite a limited viewing angle and some HDR colour banding, the UE55KS7000 proves that genuinely premium HDR thrills don’t have to cost a fortune."

On PC World, this TV has an 8.9/10 score based on 158 user reviews. Users wrote:

“Easy to set up, good design. High quality all round.”

“The Samsung has a great picture which doesn’t require too much setup to get it the way you like it. I also like having a connection box below the TV, which means you don’t have to awkwardly pull pout cables from a TV hanging on the wall. This TV also has Bluetooth so you can connect a compatible sound bar.”

“Fantastic picture and build. Well worth the money. Fantastic buy."

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.