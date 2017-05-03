Get 20% off at the Dyson eBay outlet with this amazing offer

Looking for a mid-week deal to help you make it through the next couple of days? We've got you covered with this impressive Dyson offer.

Over at eBay, you can get 20% off a range of vacuum cleaners, fans, heaters, and handheld cleaners at the Dyson Outlet store.

All you need to do is head over to the site using the below link, and enter the coupon code C20DYSON at the checkout to take advantage of the discount offer.

GET DEAL: 20% off at the eBay Dyson Outlet with coupon code C20DYSON

You'll get 20% off when you make a single transaction from the Dyson Outlet, and there's no minimum spend – though, the maximum discount you'll be able to get is limited to £160.

The offer ends at midnight on Friday, so you'll need to head over to the site and redeem the code before the weekend arrives if you're tempted by the offer.

Related: Best vacuum cleaner

The V6 Fluffy is available over at the Outlet

The Outlet store has a range of Dyson products available, including brand new and refurbished items, along with tools and spares.

Among the items worth checking out is winner of a TrustedReviews award and all-round standout cleaning machine,

the Dyson V6 Fluffy.

You can also use the discount offer to get 20% off a Dyson V8 Absolute, which means you can pick up one of our top-rated vacuums for under £300.

GET DEAL: 20% off at the eBay Dyson Outlet with coupon code C20DYSON

Anything you buy comes with a free Dyson guarantee, which means new Dyson upright and cylinder vacuum cleaners are guaranteed for five years.

New handheld and cordless vacuums, fans, heaters and humidifiers are guaranteed for two years, while refurbished uprights and cylinders are guaranteed for two years.

Refurbished handheld and cordless vacuums, fans, heaters and humidifiers are guaranteed for one year.

Let us know if you take Dyson up on its offer in the comments.