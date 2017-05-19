German football fans can pay for wurst and beer with... their team shirt

You know what it’s like when running to the concessions stands at half time to grab a beer and a bite to eat, right? In the sea of bodies it’s can be difficult to access your wallet and pay without the folks behind you tutting and sighing.

However, the geniuses at German side Schalke 04 have the perfect solution; a mobile payment solution built into the new club shirt.

The smart replica shirt features a chip (presumably NFC) that enables supporters to pay for their food and drink without scrambling for the wallet.

Related: Must see gadgets from the wearable tech show

Schalke players won’t be wearing the same shirt because 'they rarely go to kiosks at halftime to quickly get a curry-sausage or a beer,’ as the team’s head of communications Anja Kleine-Wildet points out.

The jersey, which will come into play during home games next season, appears to be a world first.

Presumably, supporters will be able to register payment details via an online portal and they'll have much faster access to weissbeer and currywurst as a result.

The tech infusion is part of a sponsorship deal with the All you need Fresh supermarket firm (via Wareable).

Can you think of a better way to introduce tech to replica shirts? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.