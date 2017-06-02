General Election 2017: How Amazon’s Alexa could be the perfect partner on June 8

With Britain about to go to the polls (again), Amazon has updated its Alexa assistant to keep voters posted on all the latest developments.

The new update, available on devices like the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, will see Alexa respond to questions like: “Alexa, what is the polling like?”

Users will also be able to ask questions like:

“Alexa, what's the latest with The Labour Party?”

“Alexa, what’s the latest with Theresa May?”

“Alexa, what’s the latest with the election?”

As the results start to come in after the polls close, users can ask “Who’s winning the election?” for updates on the seats won by each party.

We’re not sure where Amazon is sourcing the data from, but it would appear the company will operate this in the same ways as ‘Flash Briefings’ from multiple news sources.

The update comes after Amazon rolled out a similar Alexa Skill in the United States during the 2016 Presidential Election.

That data came from global news wires and outlets, according to Amazon, so it seems likely Amazon will be frequenting similar sources on the other side of the Atlantic.

How do you use Alexa in your every day life? Share your thoughts in the comments below.