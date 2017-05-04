Gears of War film finally has a writer

Armageddon writer Shane Salerno has been assigned to write the upcoming Gears of War film project, Variety has reported.

The Gears of War film adaptation has seldom been spoken about since New Line Cinema first acquired the rights back in 2007. Now, it seems the production finally has a writer.

Variety has reported that Shane Salerno, the scriptwriter of films such as Armageddon and Shaft will be leading the charge. He’s also part of the team behind James Cameron’s four Avatar sequels.

As it stands, Universal Pictures currently holds the rights to the project, which is yet to make any major progress. Planet of the Apes producer Dylan Clark was recently announced to be attached, too.

Marcus Fenix and friends would be a good fit for a fast, frantic action film against an army of bloodthirsty locust. Films based on gaming properties don’t have the best track record, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed for now.

Simon Miller had a lot of fun with the latest entry, Gears of War 4, scoring it an impressive 8/10 in his review. Here’s what he thought:

"Gears Of War 4 does everything required to get the franchise roadie-running into 2016 without losing what made it so good to begin with. One of the best games on the Xbox One."

