Gears of War 5 – What we’d like to see

Gears of War 5 news, rumours, trailer, release date, story, gameplay info, wishlist and everything we know

*Warning: Expect spoilers for the plot of Gears of War 4.*

Gears of War 4 didn’t end on a cliffhanger, but it did set up the foundations for Gears of War 5. The Coalition is tackling its new trilogy with a trio of great characters and some fun cameos along the way. It is also one of the most stunning games on Xbox One, and really showed of the 4K/HDR abilities of the Xbox One S.

However, TrustedReviews is hoping for some more drastic changes in Gears of War 5. As well as our wishlist for what we’d like to see, we’ve rounded up all the latest news and rumours. Be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it as new information arrives.

Gears of War 5 release date – When is it coming out?

Seeing as neither The Coalition nor Microsoft has confirmed the existence of Gears 5 as yet, a release date will be some ways off. However, considering the fact the Coalition has confirmed 4 is the foundation of a new trilogy, it doesn’t take a genius to realise a sequel is in the works, and will most likely be one of the leading games to show off what Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Scorpio is truly capable of.

Note: All images are of Gears of War 4

We wouldn’t be surprised to see a teaser trailer at this E3 2017, with a release date possibly for holiday 2018, giving two years between the games.

Gears of War 5 Story – What’s going on?

*Major spoilers for Gears 1-4 ahead*

Gears of War 4's story hit the same beats as its predecessors. We had the gang of soldiers surviving in a harsh world, the invasion, which was pretty much a new E-Day and the death of a loved, which was a close to a carbon copy of Dom’s wife.

Much of Gears 4 can be traced back to the original trilogy, and the setup for Gears 5 was laid clear at the climax of 4. with Kait heartbroken, she clutches her grandmother’s necklace. The way the camera zooms on the garment suggests it’ll have some significance, perhaps it’s a key of some sort. Marcus has seen the hive mind of the Swarm, he knows their plans and what’s to come.

We also get the post-credit sequence of Oscar Diaz fighting his way free from a Snatcher, proving that he’s alive, and will hopefully return in the sequel.

Gears of War 5 gameplay – What can we expect?

Based on all previous Gears games, we can expect the same intense and incredibly violent third-person shooter action. However, as our wishlist will address, we hope The Coalition adds some spanners into the works.

Gears of War 5 – What we’d like to see

Take more risks

Gears of War 4 was good, but felt very familiar to the Gears games we’ve already seen. So much so, that in prolonged play sessions it could become repetitive and ‘samey’.

With The Coalition taking over developmental duties from Epic, we hoped that we’d see an evolution of the formula and some brand new innovations to gameplay that would keep series veterans on their toes.

As this was the first Gears game from the team, not colouring outside the lines can be forgiven, but for the sequel we want to see the team really make their mark. Whether that comes in the form of new mechanics, locations, character types of even controls, we don’t care, as long as it feels fresh.

Genuinely new weapons and enemy types

While we were greeted to new weapons and enemy types in Gears of War 4, you’d have to squint to notice any difference between them and what we’ve been blasting and chainsawing for the past decade. Outside of the robots, many of the enemies either looked or behaved like past foes. Once again, The Coalition needs to do something new.

While there were new weapons not all of them were very good, so the reliance on the shotgun and Lancer remained on Gears 4. In 5 we'd like to see new weapons that feel genuinely useful and increased ammo pickups for the more exotic items.

Kill Marcus Fenix

The Coalition teased the prospect of killing off Marcus in Gears 4, but didn't deliver. While cameo appearances are fun and entertaining, they feel too much like a safety net and were a burden on the new trio from emerging and developing.

For this new trilogy to fully flourish and JD, Kait and Del to become as memorable as the likes of Cole Train. Unfortunately, in our mind, for this to happen Marcus has to bite the bullet.

However, Fenix sr. should go down in the most spectacular fashion possible. We’re talking the biggest explosion in the belly of largest beast. Die as the hero we never deserved, wearing the sweatiest doo-rag in the history of man.

Get rid of Horde in the campaign

Those Horde defence modes were overused in the campaign and felt cheap. Get rid and introduce new gameplay ideas that keep us invested. As soon as Marcus grabbed that Fabricator, we let out a sigh. More ideas need to be invested in the campaign, please.

Matchmaking for co-op campaign

Playing the Gears campaign in co-op has been a staple of the series since its inception, but it didn't work very well in Gears 4. Though Gears 4 had a public mode, it didn't let you start the game on your lonesome and have other players jump in. This, plus a tendnecy to ignore your difficulty and level choices made public campaign coop a fustrating experience. Players aren’t exactly going to full Leroy Jenkins in a game such as Gears, so having drop in/drop out co-op play would be a massive bonus for the next entry.