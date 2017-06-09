Gears of War 4 will be free to play until June 15

Gears of War 4 developers, The Coalition, will offer a trial version of the game that will allow players on both Xbox One and PC to play the first ten hours free of charge.

The free trial will start on June 9 and will roadie run along until June 15. It will allow players to dip their feet into the first act of the campaign as well as experience Versus and Horde mode. That’s plenty of time to nail your active reloads.

It’s worth noting that although the free trial is available to download until June 15, players do not need to play for their ten hours before then.

The trial only needs to be downloaded before the date, with the ten hours being available to players at any point in the future.

This free trial seems designed for players to experience the content update that The Coalition recently unleashed upon the cover-based third person shooter.

Released earlier this week, the updatem features new difficulties for the COG to conquer as well as new maps and changes to the game’s Horde mode.

When we reviewed Gears of War 4 here at TrustedReviews we said:

“Gears Of War 4 does everything required to get the franchise roadie-running into 2016 without losing what made it so good to begin with. One of the best games on the Xbox One.”

Will you be picking up the trial version of Gears of War 4? Let us know in the comments.