Gears of War 4 for Xbox One is down to just £9.85

Still not picked up Gears of War 4? Don’t fret, because we’ve found a cracking deal on the game for Xbox One.

Online retailer ShopTo is selling shooter mega-hit Gears of War 4 on the Xbox One for a bargain price of £9.85, which is 84% cheaper than the original £59.99 price the title launched at late last year.

This is by far the cheapest price we’ve been able to find this game at. For contrast, Smyths Toys has it for £14.99, while the Microsoft Store’s best price is £19.99.

Gears of War 4 launched back on October 11, 2016, and landed to largely positive critical reception.

It’s the fourth entry into the core Gears of War franchise, and was the first to be developed by The Coalition rather than Epic Games.

As before, Gears of War 4 is a third-person shooter that sees humanity facing off against mutants, with all the ultra-voilence that you’d expect to go with it.

We gave Gears of War 4 a very high 4.5/5 score in our review, praising the game’s great arsenal of weapons, addictive multiplayer, thrilling storyline, and compelling characters.

Here’s our verdict from the time of the game’s launch: "Gears Of War 4 does everything required to get the franchise roadie-running into 2016 without losing what made it so good to begin with. One of the best games on the Xbox One."

Have you spotted any great gaming deals recently? Let us know in the comments.