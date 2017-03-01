Gear S3 gets three new big-name fitness apps

Samsung Gear S2 and S3 owners have a new way to hit their fitness goals with the arrival of Endomondo, Map My Run and MyFitnessPal in the Galaxy Apps store.

Owners of the two Tizen-powered smartwatches can download the apps right now, thanks to a partnership announced back in January.

The two firms have been hard at work to specifically enhance the apps for the Gear S2 and Gear S3, each one gaining unique features as a result.

Endomondo, a tracking app that allows you to share workouts with friends and create custom training plans, offers the ability to challenge friends straight from your watch.

Specialist run-tracking app Map My Run includes two unique features for Samsung wearables owners in the shape of challenges and untethered tracking.

Finally, MyFitnessPal now has water-consumption logging and quick-add calories as part of its nutrition-tracking arsenal.

The Gear S3, Samsung’s answer to the Apple Watch 2, has been out since last November and boasts a range of features include a 1.3-inch always-on display, GPS, IP68 waterproofing and a dual-core 1GHz processor.

It uses the Samsung-owned Tizen OS, which is in direct competition with the recently launched Android Wear 2 run by almost every competitor except for Apple. A dearth of apps has been a problem for the platform, so this trio of fitness-tracking apps will be welcome for anyone who's invested in a Gear S3 or S2 and felt short-changed so far.

