Garmin Vivosmart 3 could be the fitness tracker to finally unseat Fitbit

Garmin has announced its latest fitness tracker - the Vivosmart 3 - and it looks like the firm’s most impressive wristband yet.

The $140 (£111) sequel to the Vivosmart HR is the first in the series to offer automatic rep counting, making it a more viable option for tracking strength-based workouts.

Garmin says the Vivosmart 3 is also capable of automatically identifying the particular weightlifting exercise wearers are performing, via the Garmin Connect app.

Vivosmart 3 also promises new “fitness level” and “fitness age” scores, which are translated from an estimated VO2 max score.

VO2 max has previously only been available in Garmin’s top-end Forerunner watches, so this is a big win for an affordable fitness tracker like the Vivosmart 3.

With the latest addition to the range Garmin wants you to work on your mental health too. It includes a host of guided breathing exercise and stress level charts.

Garmin is using the heart rate monitor to identify pulse spikes, while you’ll also be able to see how many hours you’re stressed for each day and analyse trends over time.

This could lead to the identification of triggers and the ability for wearers to modify their behaviour.

The Vivosmart 3, which is available to buy today, also features a ‘hidden’ display, which only appears when you need it to, and blends into the device the rest of the time.

Naturally, it will also calculate steps, distance, calories, sleep, heart rate, activity time and all that good stuff.

