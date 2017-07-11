This Garmin Edge 520 Prime Day deal is a cyclist's dream

The excellent Garmin Edge 520 is now available at almost a third off the asking price as the Amazon Prime Day deals just keep on coming.

The GPS-based bike computer, with a 2.3-inch colour display is available at £189, which is a saving of £90 off the recommended £279.99 asking price.

This steal is a Lightning Deal, which became available at 6pm UK time. More than two hours later, it is only 7% claimed, meaning you have a good chance of jumping in on this one if you act quickly.

Buy Now: Garmin Edge 520 now just £189.99 - save £90

The bike computer has been praised for the wealth of metrics it covers (time, distance, speed, ascent/descent and calories burned with high performance), automatic wireless uploads via Bluetooth connection to a smartphone and an on-display map.

The presence of Strava Segments also enables cyclists to take on in-ride challenges.

Related: Best 4K TV deals on Amazon Prime Day

It’ll also pair nicely with a heart rate monitor and power meter for additional metrics like Vo2 Max and recovery time.

What are you waiting for? Jump on your bike and snag this deal.

What's the best deal you've snagged on Prime Day 2017? Share your bargain bounty in the comments section below.