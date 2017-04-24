Games with Gold May 2017 line-up revealed for Xbox One and Xbox 360

Microsoft has revealed all of the freebies coming to Xbox Live’s Games with Gold next month for Xbox One and Xbox 360.

May’s selection is looking especially exciting for Star Wars lovers, with two of next month’s titles coming from the iconic franchise.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 and Lego Star Wars - The Complete Saga will be available for Xbox 360. They’re also playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility.

Xbox One owners can pick up Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams and Lara Croft: The Temple of Osiris throughout the month of May on top of classic offerings.

Once each title is present in your library you can download them whenever you like given you have an active Xbox Live Gold Live subscription. You can find the full list of games and accompanying dates below:

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams: May 1-31 (Xbox One)

Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris: May 16-June 15 (Xbox One)

Star Wars The Force Unleashed 2: May 1-15 (Xbox 360)

Lego Star Wars The Complete Saga: May 16-31 (Xbox 360)

Anything from next month’s line-up catch your fancy? Let us know in the comments.