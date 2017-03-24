Games with Gold April 2017 line-up revealed for Xbox One and Xbox 360

Microsoft has announced all of the free titles coming to Xbox Live’s Games with Gold next month across Xbox One and Xbox 360.

April’s selection is a surprisingly varied one, bundling together romans, zombies and assassins into a lineup that should keep most Xbox Live Gold members busy.

As is usually the case nowadays, all four games will be playable on Xbox One thanks to its backwards compatibility feature. In order to play, you need only download them from the marketplace.

Related: Upcoming Xbox One Games 2017

You can check out the full list of freebies below:

Ryse: Son of Rome: Available April 1-30 on Xbox One

The Walking Dead: Season 2: Available April 16-May 15 on Xbox One

Darksiders: Available April 1-15 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One

Assassin’s Creed Revelations: Available April 16-30 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One

If you are yet to take advantage of last month’s games, there is still time to download Layers of Fear, Evolve and Heavy Weapon for absolutely free. Unfortunately, you’ve missed the boat on Borderlands 2.

Watch: Mass Effect Andromeda Review

Anything catch your fancy? Let us know in the comments below.