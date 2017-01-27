GAME to no longer offer price match on trade-ins

GAME plans to stop price matching with competing retailers when it comes to customers trading in old games and consoles.

The retailer has confirmed to TrustedReviews it will no longer match the trade-in value of competitors such as CEX from Monday, January 30.

In the past it was possible to earn significantly more for your old gaming products by providing evidence of another retailer's price through a receipt or your smartphone.

Before receiving confirmation we first spotted the price match cancellation on HotUKDeals with users warning each other about the promotion.

It is currently possible to pre-order the Nintendo Switch for £139.99 when trading in selected consoles and other devices.

This isn’t a bad deal, and those looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest console at a bargain price may want to act fast.

Will this have an impact on your gaming purchases? Let us know in the comments.