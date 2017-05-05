Game of Thrones stars forced to encrypt emails to protect scripts

Ahead of the Game of Thrones Season 7 premier later this summer, security has been ramped up on the HBO epic.

It’s not just snooping drones and hidden photographers looking to get a snap of the on-set action that the show is having to protect against, however.

It’s emerged that producers are forcing cast members to set up two-factor authentication on their email accounts in order to help prevent scripts falling into the wrong hands. This comes after the show last year reduced the number of cast members being given access to scripts to start with.

The unusual move was revealed by Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Daenerys’s right-hand woman, Missandei, in a recent interview with the Express.

“They've definitely tightened up who has scripts and how we're given them,” she revealed. “You have to look at it digitally.

"They won't send it to us unless our emails have a two-step verification. You might get given rehearsal notes on set, but you have to sign for and return them before you leave.”

She added: “If you don't, people will chase you until you give them back!”

Game of Thrones Season 7 will see the TV series move fully beyond the books of George R.R. Martin for the first time.

The new series will debut on Sky Atlantic on July 17, so strangely winter is coming bang at the height of summer.

Is Game of Thrones the best show on TV? Have your say in the comments below.