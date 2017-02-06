Winter is coming, and so is Game of Thrones season 7. Here’s everything you need to know about the new series, including the season 7 release date, trailers, spoilers, predictions and more.

Before you go on, don’t forget that this page contains spoilers for previous (and future, obviously) Game of Thrones episodes – you have been warned!

Game of Thrones season 7 – The latest leaks, rumours and news

We’re now mere months away from Game of Thrones season 7, and little is certain given the fact that we’re now beyond the books in the TV show timeline.

Below you’ll find all the information that we’ve been able to garner about the upcoming season, including plenty of leaks and spoilers.

The latest news is that IMDb was temporarily reporting the premiere date for season 7 as 25 June, but the listing has since been deleted. Unfortunately, there’s no telling whether or not IMDb had it right. After all, info posted on IMDb is similar to Wikipedia, in that it’s user-submitted. The fact that the date has been taken down is probably evidence that it was false.

Game of Thrones season 7 – Release Date

Game of Thrones generally airs around April each year, but the show’s creators say we won’t see the new season until mid-2017 (depressingly vague). That’s because the production efforts have increased to the point where it takes much longer to shoot an episode, increasing the production time frame to around 12-14 months.

On the bright side, season 7 should look, sound,and feel awesome as a result of HBO’s ramped-up efforts behind the scenes.

Production began in August 2016, with filming scheduled to be completed in February 2017. Familiar shooting locations are being used, including Northern Ireland, Spain, Croatia and Iceland.

Game of Thrones season 7 – Episodes

To date, every Game of Thrones season has consisted of ten episodes. But that’s set to change with the latest installment: HBO has confirmed that season 7 will have just seven episodes.

Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss said that it was no longer possible to produce 10 episodes in a year, with Weiss explaining: “It’s crossing over from a television schedule into more of a mid-range movie schedule.”

We'll update this article with episode titles as soon as they become available.

Game of Thrones season 7 – Trailers

We’ve already been gifted with several Game of Thrones season 7 trailers, which you’ll find below:

Game of Thrones season 7 – Catch-up: season six recap

The story of Game of Thrones can be overwhelming at times; it follows hundreds of characters across several continents. To remind you of where we’re at, here’s a recap of the current situation at various locations across the GoT universe.

King’s Landing: Cersei basically just wrecked all of her enemies, mostly thanks to her wildfire-y destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor. She’s now heading up the Seven Kingdoms (or so she says), although it’s a bittersweet triumph since all of her children are now dead. She’s also short on allies, so we doubt her seat on the Iron Throne will remain secure for long.

The North: After the Battle of the Bastards, Jon Snow has reclaimed Winterfell, killing Ramsay Bolton in the process. Lucky for Jon, he had plenty of help from his sister Sansa, as well as Ser Davos Seaworthy, Lady Lyanna Mormont and Torment Giantsbane – oh, and a respectable contingent of soldiers from the Vale, courtesy of Littlefinger. Jon is now King in the North, which probably won’t sit well with Cersei, Queen in the South. Or Littlefinger, who was hoping to become Warden of the North, for that matter.

The Reach: Samwell Tarley and Gilly are now at the Citadel in Oldtown, where Sam is hoping to become a Maester. His main goal is to find a way to stop the impending White Walker cataclysm – let’s hope the theft of his family’s Valerian steel sword doesn’t scupper those plans.

Dorne: Ellaria Sand and the Sand Snakes have murdered Prince Doran Martell (and even his heir, Trystane, too). They’ve got a bone to pick with House Lannister, but Cersei probably isn't going to take it sitting down – they did murder her daughter, Myrcella, after all.

Riverlands: Jaime Lannister has seized Riverrun, once home of the Tully family – that's the late Catelyn's lot. During the siege, Brienne and Podrick, who were attempting to recruit the Blackfish in a bid to reclaim Winterfell, escaped. May their bromance continue ever on.

Iron Islands: King Balon Greyjoy is dead after he was murdered by his brother, Euron Greyjoy. Theon is done being Reek, and is trying to sit his sister Yara on the Salt Throne. But Euron is looking to take the top job for himself. Unfortunately for him, Theon and Yara met up with Daenerys over in Essos and managed to get her on side, so we’re expecting plenty of Iron Islands angst in the new season.

Braavos: Arya survived her near-fatal ordeal with the Waif, and has now returned to Westeros after completing her Faceless Man training in Braavos. Arya’s long-awaited revenge upon enemies of the dwindling Stark family is almost certainly incoming.

Across the Narrow Sea: And let’s not forget Queen Daenerys Targaryen, who finally (FINALLY!) has set sail for Westeros to reclaim her homeland – and the Iron Throne with it. She has a substantial army, consisting of the Unsullied, Dothraki, and soldiers from the Greyjoys, Tyrells, and Dorne – and Tyrion by her side as Hand of the Queen. Let's not forget the dragons, either.

Beyond the Wall: And last but certainly not least, we have Bran Stark, who is now mulling the revelation that Jon Snow is the son of Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark – giving him a claim to the throne (soz, Daenerys). Bran – and Meera Reed – are now Wall-bound after a rescue effort by Bran’s uncle, Benjen Stark. With the encroaching threat of the Night King from Beyond the Wall, Bran has plenty of work to do trying to convince everyone that their throne-thirsty in-fighting probably isn’t all that important.

Game of Thrones Season 7 – Leaks, Spoilers and Predictions

Right, now that we’re all caught up, let’s move on to what we should expect from season 7.

Here’s a list of things we think are happening in season 7, thanks to leaks from the Game of Thones set:

Jon Snow finally meets Daenerys Targaryen, who is his aunt (despite being younger than him)

Theon Greyjoy will fight his uncle Euron Grejoy

Gendry is (almost certainly) coming back

But what’s more interesting is the major plot leak that was posted to Reddit last year. A user called /u/awayforthelads posted what he claimed were important plot points on the website, citing his source as a friend of a friend. The account has since been deleted, but another Reddit user has compiled the information in chronological order.

We’ve got no way of verifying whether or not any of the following is true, but it’s worth taking a look if you’re interestied (and not afraid of spoilers):

Click here for possible season 7 spoilers on Reddit

Game of Thrones Season 7 – Images

There’s been no shortage of leaked Game of Thrones season 7 set images. Here are some of the best on-location shots we’ve seen posted to Twitter so far:

Game of Thrones season 7 – Cast

Here’s the main cast:

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Aidan Gillen as Petyr Baelish

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei

Rory McCann as Sandor ‘The Hound’ Clegane

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Conleth Hill as Varys

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

John Bardley as Samwell Tarly

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

Issac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Hannah Murray as Gilly

And here’s the guest cast:

Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell

Gemma Whelan as Yara Greyjoy

Josephine Gillan as Marei

Hafpor Julius Bjornsson as Gregor Clegane

Jessica Henwick as Nymeria Sand

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers as Tyene Sand

Pilou Asbaek as Euron Greyjoy

Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm

Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne

Tim McInnerny as Robett Glover

Rupert Vansittart as Yohn Royce

Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed

Ben Crompton as Eddison Tollett

Richard Rycroft as Maester Wolkan

Tom Hopper as Dickon Tarly

Mark Gatiss as Tyco Nestoris

Jim Broadbent in unknown role

Conor McGregor as a pirate

What are your predictions for Game of Thrones season 7? Let us know in the comments.