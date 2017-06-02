Game of Thrones fans face an even longer wait for the final act

Usually, at this time of year, we’d be approaching the business end of the latest Game of Thrones season. However, the need for more winter during production means the first episode of Season 7 won’t air for another six weeks.

If you’re finding this wait agonising and all-consuming, then the latest rumblings about the the eighth and final season aren’t going to help.

In an interview with EW, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys admitted the final season could air in early 2019, depending on the needs of show runners David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

He said: “By the time the final season airs, Dan and David will have been at this for 12 years. Which is an amazing fact.

"They didn’t go and do movies in between seasons, they didn’t set anything else up, they put everything — and are putting everything — into this show. They came into HBO with an idea for a show with a beginning, middle, and end, and they want to see it through."

Related: Game of Thrones S7 latest

When asked for clarification on whether this meant the final season could slip into 2019, Bloys added: “Yeah. They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule. We’ll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bloys speaks of the planned spin-off shows currently in the early stages of development at HBO, which Benioff and Weiss will not be involved in.

As to when we may see some progress on that front, he added: “ Making Game of Thrones as good as possible is the No. 1 goal, and then we’ll see about these scripts. You’re not going to see a situation where the next show in the Thrones universe launches off the back of this one. The show that Dan and David have created will get its proper send off first. We wouldn’t want to take away from that in any way.”

The whole interview is very much worth a read so check out the source link.

How are you coping with the longer wait for Season 7? A full series re-watch? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.