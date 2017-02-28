GAME has suddenly begun cancelling Nintendo Switch pre-orders

UK retailer GAME has suddenly begun cancelling pre-orders for Nintendo’s upcoming console just days before its launch this week.

Some less than happy customers have taken to the company’s social media accounts to complain about their Nintendo Switch pre-order’s sudden termination.

The reasoning behind the canned Switch pre-orders remains unknown. It could be a random error in the company’s system or a matter of failing to fulfill stock in time for launch.

According to some users, they have been pushed to the back of the line despite securing the console days after its initial reveal last month.

One cursory glance at the retailer’s social media feed will present a stream of irritated Nintendo fans currently on hold with customer service. With any luck, the issue will be resolved in due time.

Nintendo Switch is set to launch worldwide on March 3 alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

