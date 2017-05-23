Game Deal: Overwatch Origins Edition is a steal at just £22

Heard the hype about Overwatch, but still waiting to take the plunge? Grab your gamepad and check out this great deal, courtesy of Amazon.

Amazon UK is selling Blizzard’s Overwatch: Origins Edition game for a heavily discounted price of £22. That’s a huge saving, considering most other retailers are selling the game for anywhere between £32 and £45 online.

Overwatch is a team-based shooter where you choose from a roster of heroes that each have their own unique skills and personalities. In April this year, Overwatch passed the 30-million-player milestone, and had generated more than a billion dollars in revenue for Blizzard as of Q1 2017.

The Origins Edition of Overwatch is a special edition of the game that comes with additional digital content. For example, you get 24 heroes and five different skins, including Blackwatch Reyes (Reaper), Strike-Commander Morrison (Soldier: 76), Overgrown Bastion, Security Chief Pharah, and Slipstream Tracer.

You also get Overwatch-themed content for other Blizzard titles, including: Tracer hero (Heroes of the Storm), Baby Winston Pet (World of Warcraft), Portraits (StarCraft 2), special card back (Hearthstone), and Mercy Wings (Diablo 3).

The game is slightly more expensive on PS4 and PC, although both are still being offered at very compelling price points:

We gave Overwatch a very respectable 4.5/5 score, praising the game’s inventive and varied action, diverse cast of characters and abilities, and the constantly surprising gameplay.

Here’s our verdict on the game:

"Overwatch is a first-person shooter that oozes personality and charm, but beyond that surface layer lies a deep, tactical game where your most powerful weapon is your brain. If, like me, you’ve recently fallen out of love with online first-person shooters, play Overwatch long enough for it to deliver one of its many standout moments and you’ll be renewing your vows in no time."

Do you think this is a good price for Overwatch? Have you seen any other great game deals recently? Let us know in the comments.