Galaxy Tab S3 tipped for February launch and depressingly high price

A February launch for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 looks increasingly likely as a new report appears to reveal pricing and an imminent release date.

South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to debut its next flagship tablet – the Galaxy Tab S3 – on February 26, 2017. That’s according to ETNews, a local news agency that claims to have knowledge of the matter. The report suggests that the event will be held in Barcelona, Spain, coinciding with the city’s MWC 2017 tradeshow, an annual technology convention.

This fits with previous rumours we’ve heard about an upcoming Galaxy Tab S3 release, and follows the WiFi Alliance’s certification of the tablet earlier this month. With Samsung already having confirmed that the Galaxy S8 smartphone won’t debut at MWC 2017, it seems highly likely that the Galaxy Tab S3 will be the big-ticket item on show instead.

According to ETNews, the tablet will come in two key variants – a Wi-FI-only model, and a 4G/LTE model. Both tablets are said to feature a 9.6-inch display with a 2,048 x 1,536 pixel screen resolution. The device is tipped to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 chip, which was the flagship processor for 2015. That could mean that Samsung is saving up supply of the newer Snapdragon 835 chip for the upcoming Galaxy S8.

Other specs listed in this new report include a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and 4GB RAM – up from the 3GB that featured on the Galaxy Tab S2. And the operating system is listed as Android 7.0 Nougat, which makes sense as that’s Google’s latest mobile OS.

The price, meanwhile, is listed as 700,000 South Korean Won, which is equivalent to £484 at current exchange rates – but that seems a little pricey.

Finally, the report notes that the tablet is thinner than the Galaxy Tab S2. That tablet, which launched back in 2015, was impressively svelte at 5.6mm, so an even slimmer slate would be quite the achievement.

Unfortunately, it’s important to take this leak with due caution – Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed any details about the Galaxy Tab S3, so we’ll have to wait until MWC 2017 next month to know the truth.

What would you like to see from the Galaxy Tab S3? Let us know in the comments.