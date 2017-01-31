Galaxy S8 to feature 3,250mAh battery?

By now, there's not much Samsung can do to surprise us with the Galaxy S8. While we don't know for sure what's coming with the company's next flagship, the barrage of leaks and reports that have abounded in the last few months have given us a pretty good idea.

We've heard all about a new design that could see the S8 sporting an almost bezel-less display. We've been told that Samsung may have struck some sort of deal with Qualcomm to ensure the S8 is the first phone to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 835 processor. And we've heard numerous rumours and reports of a new AI assistant, thought to be called 'Bixby'.

And now, just to make sure all the bases are covered, a new report (via SamMobile) suggests Samsung is preparing its suppliers to produce larger batteries for both the Galaxy S8 and its larger counterpart the S8 Plus (or Edge?). Specifically, the report from Korea claims the company is planning to pack a 3,250mAh battery into the S8, while the Plus variant will be getting a 3,750mAh cell.

Last year's S7 and S7 Edge came with 3,000mAh and 3,600mAh offerings respectively, so if the report is accurate, we can expect a slight but significant jump that should ensure the phones last a tad longer – especially if the Snapdragon 835 provides enough in the way of energy efficiency improvements. Unfortunately, as with all these reports, there's no way to know whether the information is accurate or not, so the usual pinch of salt approach applies here.

Samsung has decided to skip MWC this year, and is expected to launch the S8, and presumably the Plus model, at a dedicated event on March 29. The phones should then be released some time in mid-April – though, there's been no official confirmation from Samsung about release dates.

Among the other rumoured S8 rumours are a 4K screen, a USB-C port, and the possible removal of the home button. Both Samsung and Apple are expected to debut phones with almost full-face screens this year, moving home button functionality, including the fingerprint scanner, to below the display itself. Whatever the case, we haven't got long until we find out for sure what Samsung has planned, so stay tuned for more.

Let us know what you think of the report in the comments.