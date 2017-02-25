Galaxy S8 teaser proves slim-bezelled giant screen incoming?

It now seems certain that the Galaxy S8 will feature the highest screen-to-body ratio of any Samsung we’ve seen to date.

In a post to Twitter, tipster and Venture Beat journalist Evan Blass has revealed Samsung’s sign-up page for its next flagship smartphone. The image features what appears to be an outline of the phone, bearing great similarity to recent leaks.

Check it out:

What’s important to note is that although the bottom and top portion of the phone’s apparent bezel are pictured, the bezel tapers off into nothingness on the left and right sides. That’s probably because Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S8 with a screen that goes from edge-to-edge. The company is also tipped to have ditched the Home button, making it possible to further reduce the thickness of the bezel when viewed from the front.

High screen-to-body ratios are expected to be something of a trend this year; LG has already confirmed that the LG G6, due to launch tomorrow at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, will also feature a feature thin bezel. And rumour has it that Apple will make similar movies with the 10th anniversary iPhone 8 in September this year.

The good news is that we don’t have long to wait until we get our hands on the Samsung Galaxy S8. It was originally believed that Samsung would show off the new phone at MWC 2017, but we’re now expecting a late March launch event to take place in New York, followed by an April release.

Samsung is still holding a press event tomorrow, mind; it’s tipped that we’ll see either (or perhaps both) the Galaxy Tab S3 or Galaxy TabPro S2. Stay tuned.

What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.