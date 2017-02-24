Galaxy S8 surfaces in another leaked photo – this time in protective casing

Another image of the Samsung Galaxy S8 has turned up that confirms plenty of earlier rumours.

The image, which was first spotted here, shows the upcoming flagship inside a red case and confirms the absence of a physical home button.

It has the same selfie camera that the Galaxy S7 possesses, but alongside it there is a smaller circle that could be the iris scanner, which is rumoured to be a part of the new smartphone.

On the back, the LED flash and camera that we’ve become accustomed to on Samsung smartphones have been joined by a heart rate monitor and fingerprint scanner.

The latest image backs up a major leak earlier this week that showed all three of those new features. Interestingly, the heart rate sensor and fingerprint scanner are in the same position here as they were in that earlier leak.

Another part of the puzzle revealed in that leak was the DeX Dock, which would allow Galaxy S8 owners to put the device in an HDMI-based accessory to bring up a new ecosystem on a regular monitor.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was originally thought to be arriving at MWC 2017, but it’s now expected that the smartphone will be unveiled in mid-April. Samsung will still play a big part in the expo and it’s widely anticipated the Galaxy Tab S3 will get its release.

