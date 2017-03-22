Galaxy S8 stuck with the same battery as the S7?

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are not far away now, and there’s a strong hint that neither will see any uplift in the battery department.

Pictures obtained by SamMobile reportedly show the battery that will grace each device and the news that the S8+ cell is smaller than the one in the S7 Edge is sure to worry some potential owners.

Related: Best smartphones right now

The li-on battery in the S8+ will reportedly pack 3,500mAh, less than the S7 Edge’s 3,600mAh unit. Inside the S8 it’s a similar story, Samsung sticking with the 3,000mAh cell that was in the S7.

Samsung’s new pair of flagships are expected to get a significant new chunk of display real estate and plenty of other gadgets for users to play with. How it utilises the battery will be key to everything staying alive for long enough.

However, it’s not the first time Samsung has done this. The company reduced the S6 Edge’s battery compared to the S5 yet it still managed to handle the show well enough.

So it’s likely Samsung is going down a route of choosing the optimise the performance of apps instead of packing a huge battery inside thus saving space for even more goodies. It works for Apple, so why not.

We’ll find out soon enough what Samsung has up its sleeve. The S8 and S8+ will be unveiled at its Unpacked event on March 29, so stay tuned for all the news as the date approaches.

Watch: Everything we know about the Galaxy S8

Are you worried about the battery life on these two flagships? Let us know in the comments below.