Galaxy S8 schematics seemingly reveal rear fingerprint sensor

The Galaxy S8 is probably around two months away from launch, and one of the most-discussed changes is the possible removal of the physical home button.

It's a design feature that many phone makers are expected to adopt this year, with many suggesting Apple will be scrapping the home button on the iPhone 8.

But all the talk of no home button has prompted a load of speculation over what these companies are planning to do with one important feature: the fingerprint scanner.

There's been a lot of talk about both Samsung and Apple integrating the fingerprint scanning technology into the display of their handsets, but a new report from CNET Korea (via SamMobile) suggests Samsung has other plans.

The site is claiming it's got its hands on some Galaxy S8 schematics, which it's turned into some crude renders that reveal a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In the renders, the fingerprint scanner appears to the right of the rear-mounted camera, and the report claims there will be a further physical button on the side of the handset.

What's more, CNET Korea claims Samsung is scrapping the ‘Edge’ branding from its smartphones this time around, due to the fact that both the 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch S8 models will have curved screens.

And when it comes to the capacitive buttons, the report claims Samsung has decided to use on-screen navigation buttons.

All of which makes sense considering the company has long been rumoured to be preparing to unveil the S8 with an almost full-face screen – leaving little to no room for the physical home button or capacitive buttons.

Finally, the report claims there will be a USB-C port and the 3.5mm headphone jack will make an appearance on the S8 models, though Samsung is apparently working on its own pair of wireless headphones.

Other rumoured features include a Snapdragon 835 chip, 4K screen, and a new AI assistant thought to be called 'Bixby'.

Samsung is expected to launch the S8 at a dedicated event on March 29, with the phone said to be set for a mid-April release.

At this point, nothing has been confirmed by the company, however, so take all the information with the usual pinch of salt until the official details are revealed.

Let us know what you think of the report in the comments.