Galaxy S8 renders could reveal Samsung’s final design

If you’re desperate to check out the Samsung Galaxy S8 before its probable March debut, this new video render may sate your appetite.

Prolific tipster and journalist Steve Hemmerstoffer (a.k.a OnLeaks) has teamed up with tech blog GearIndia on a new leak that seemingly reveals the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus ahead of their launch.

The renders, which are purportedly based on factory CAD schematics, were posted to YouTube – check it out:

We can’t verify this leak unfortunately, but it’s worth noting that the designs are very similar to most previous Galaxy S8 leaks we’ve seen to date. The main design change is the abandonment of the Home button, which allows Samsung to increase the screen-to-body ratio by thinning down the bezel.

Samsung was originally expected to announce its next flagship phone at MWC 2017 in Barcelona later this month. However, in January, Samsung confirmed that the phone wouldn’t be revealed at the show, with analysts now expecting a March announcement, followed by an April release. Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy Tab S3 at MWC in the Galaxy S8’s stead.

What would you like to see from the Samsung Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.