Galaxy S8 may not be absent from Samsung’s February event after all

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will not be fully unveiled at this month’s MWC 2017 expo - that much we know for sure - but it doesn’t mean the smartphone giant isn’t ready to drop a few hints.

According to report from the The Korea Herald, Samsung will show a one minute teaser clip at the Barcelona expo.

Alongside the new Tab S3, which was teased in press invitations on Tuesday, Samsung will whet appetites for its 2017 flagship, the report claimed.

Related: MWC 2017

The report (via 9to5Google) claimed: “The Korean tech giant is also expected to give the audiences a glimpse of its flagship smartphone Galaxy S8 at the event through one-minute video clip.”

Samsung isn’t expected to take the wrapper off the Galaxy S8 until a standalone event on March 29, which hasn’t been confirmed.

The smartphones are likely to come in two sizes, 5.7-inch and 6.2-inch, and have a minimum of 64GB of storage.

Samsung is planning to bundle in the Snapdragon 835 processor, while leaked photos have suggested USB-C charging and a retention of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Both handsets are expected to adopt the dual-edged display technology, making the ‘edge’ model superfluous.

Are you excited for the Samsung Galaxy S8? Does Samsung need to win back your trust? Share your thoughts in the comments below.