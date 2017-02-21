Galaxy S8 leak shows what no Home button might look like

Samsung is supposedly planning to ditch the Home button with the Galaxy S8, and a new leak depicts exactly what that might look like.

Specialist blog Sammobile has published a photograph revealing what’s said to be the upcoming (but unannounced) Galaxy S8 smartphone, showcasing the handset’s new design ahead of its rumoured March debut.

Check it out:

What’s interesting is that the image appears to show on-screen navigation buttons, which were previously built onto the phone’s chassis below the display. Importantly, Samsung has retained its positioning of the back button on the right, rather than the left side that you normally expect from stock Android builds.

The image also shows another key Samsung change: increased screen-to-body ratio. Thanks to the absence of the Home button, Samsung is able to slim down the Galaxy S8’s bezel, massively increasing how much of the phone’s front is occupied by display.

Unfortunately, the downside to all this is that we have no way of verifying this image; as such, take it with a hefty pinch of salt. The bright side is that the photo seems to gel with the majority of leaks we’ve seen so far, so even if this is a hoax, it’s actually probably a decent representation of what the Galaxy S8 will look like.

Samsung was originally expected to debut the Galaxy S8 at MWC 2017 later this month. However, the company confirmed that wouldn’t be the case in January, with rumours now suggesting a March launch in New York is more likely. But Samsung will still be attending MWC 2017, with possible product announcements including the Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy TabPro S2 tablets.

Related: iPhone 7S

Watch: MWC 2017 – What to expect

What would you like to see from the Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.