UPDATE: Following a video leak earlier today, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ have seemingly been revealed in new spy shots that show the two handsets side-by-side.

The photos (via SamMobile) show the size difference between the phones, with the S8+ taking the place of the previous Edge models, since both the standard and Plus S8 models are said to have curved-edge screens.

Allegedly originating with a screen protector manufacturer, the images show an Always-On Display on the S8, along with an on-screen home button.

It also looks like rumours of an iris scanner could be accurate, with an array of sensors seemingly appearing next to the front-facing camera on the top bezel of the devices.

Along the top, there looks to be a SIM card tray alongside a secondary microphone while the bottom edge appears to sport a USB Type-C port, loudspeaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As with all these leaks, there's no way to verify the legitimacy of the photos, so apply the usual caution here.

Original story:

The Samsung Galaxy S8 may end up being delayed for a week or so, but that news hasn’t stymied the endless stream of leaks.

A very short video has emerged showing the trademark button-less front side for the first few seconds before things get a tiny bit more interesting when the leaker flips it over.

When we see the back it becomes clear this video shows off the black colour option and Galaxy S8 branding. The latter is separated from the Samsung logo by a sticker warning people not to take photos or leak information. Oops.

Whilst there’s very little new here, the leak does confirm the absence of the home button and shows the same layout on the back that we’ve seen elsewhere.

Samsung still plans to pull the covers off its Galaxy S7 successor at an 'Unpacked' event on March 29. However, its actual release is currently mired in uncertainty.

Just hours ago, this week it was revealed “low yields” of the new 10nm chipset powering the Galaxy S8 mean it’s unlikely to hit the shops before April 28, almost a full month after the big reveal.

That leaves almost two months until the release, but more importantly there are another three weeks until it even gets unveiled. Plenty of time for even more leaks. Watch this space!

