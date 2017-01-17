Galaxy S8 launch accidentally revealed by epic Samsung deal?

Samsung is currently running an awesome promotional deal that may have given the game away when it comes to the Galaxy S8 release date.

The deal will net customers who purchase a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge smartphone a free Samsung Gear Fit 2 fitness tracker (review price: £169). The deal was already available in the US, but Samsung is now offering it for cash-flush Brits who are willing to buy a new phone.

But what’s interesting is that the deal ends on February 28, 2017. That’s right in the middle of MWC 2017, Barcelona’s annual technology tradeshow. It’s a hotbed for smartphone launches, and hosted last year’s Galaxy S7 reveal. That’s why we wouldn’t be surprised if Samsung was using this deal as a way to get rid of remaining Galaxy S7 Edge stock just before the Galaxy S8 unveil.

We’ve been expecting Samsung to show off the Galaxy S8 on (or around) February 26 for a while, so this seems like even more evidence that the phone will launch during MWC 2017.

So, how do you get Samsung’s new S7 Edge promo? Here’s what you need to do:

1. Purchase a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge smartphone from a participating retailer between January 12, 2017, and February 28, 2017.

2. Head to this page, where you’ll be guided on how to complete and submit the online claim form.

3. You should receive a confirmation e-mail within 30 days of making a successful claim.

4. If all goes to plan, you should receive your Samsung Gear Fit 2 by either next day delivery for a UK mainland address, or two- to four-day delivery for a non-mainland address.

We gave the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge a 4.5/5 score in our review, praising its great camera, stunning design, and sharp, vibrant display. Meanwhile, the Samsung Gear Fit 2 scored a similarly respectable 4/5, lauded for its accurate distance and HRM tracking, vibrant display, useful activity tracking and prompts, and great notification management.

