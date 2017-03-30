The Galaxy S8 is getting hundreds of new emoji

The Samsung Galaxy S8 got its long awaited release yesterday, yet that has done nothing to stop the steady stream of news surrounding the device.

Today and we've heard the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be bursting out of the box with new emoji. And quite a lot of them, too.

The two new devices are the first Samsung smartphones to get Emoji 4.0 out of the box, which adds 646 emoji on top of what was there before.

Owners of the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge and other Android 7.0 Nougat enabled devices have been enjoying Emoji 4.0 for a little while, as it arrived with that very OS version.

Among the newcomers are emoji for various different professions such as a scientist, judge, pilot and teacher, so now scientists can get into the emoji action, too.

Samsung has also added its logo to all emoji that include a laptop and there are now female versions of every male emoji. Emoji 4.0 also includes a number of new skin tone variants.

What item would you like to see given the emoji treatment? Let us know in the comments below.