Galaxy S8 European pre-order date revealed?

We're in the final stages of the big Galaxy S8 countdown, as the world prepares for the grand unveiling next Wednesday.

And while there's little left to leak at this point, just when the phone will be available to buy remains somewhat of a mystery, with some rumours suggesting it will be a full month after launch before the S8 goes on sale.

But a new leak (via) suggests we could be seeing the S8 go up for pre-order sooner than we think – at least in Europe.

According to Dutch site AndroidWorld, Samsung's new flagship will go up for pre-order in the Netherlands and Belgium, on March 29.

That means, if the information is accurate, the S8 will be available for pre-order in those countries immediately after Samsung’s Unpacked launch event next week.

If this leak is legitimate, it seems likely the pre-order date will be the same for the rest of Europe, but as with all these rumours, there's no way to verify the information.

Earlier this year it was claimed in some reports that Samsung would have to delay the actual release date of the Galaxy S8 due to a shortage of components – pushing the rumoured release date to April 29. That's a full month after the official launch.

But other reports have it that the phone will actually be released earlier in April – as early as April 11 in South Korea – but, again there's no way to be sure.

This week we have seen a flood of S8 leaks, many of which have come from reputable leaker Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, who has provided fans with preview images of what appear to be various S8 colour options.

In a previous tweet, Blass also claimed the S8 and S8+ would be going on sale for €799 (about £695) and €899 (about £778) respectively.

AndroidWorld's report seemingly backs up those claims, stating the Samsung Galaxy S8 will cost €799, while the S8+ will apparently carry a €899 price tag. Again, this is all unconfirmed at this point.

Along with the S8, Samsung is expected to debut a new S8+, which will likely take the place of the former 'Edge' models that accompanied the Galaxy S series phones.

Stay tuned for all things S8 next week as TrustedReviews have full coverage of the launch.

Legit or not? Let us know what you think of the leak in the comments.