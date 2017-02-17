Galaxy S8 colours and pricing revealed?

MWC is almost here, and you know what that means. Loads of new phones are about to arrive, and one of them won't be the Galaxy S8.

Yes, Samsung has declined to use the big mobile event to launch its next flagship, though it has said it will reveal a launch date during the show.

Which means, for now, we're still stuck with leaks, and today we've got a half decent one for you that seemingly reveals colour options and pricing.

This latest revelation comes courtesy of a a Ukrainain retailer’s database (via) where the Galaxy S8 (SM-G950) and Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955) are listed along with colour options and prices.

If the database is accurate, it seems we'll have a choice between Black, Gold, and Orchid Gray when the phones eventually launch, which should be in late March/April if the analysts are right.

The prices are listed in Ukrainian Hryvnia but the listed RRP prices work out to about £775 ($960) for the S8 and £865 ($1070) for the larger S8 Plus.

That means, if the leak is legitimate, that rumours of a price hike are true, and in this post-Brexit moment we're not all that suprised – though, the costs are getting eye-wateringly high.

Still, the price could change between countries, so there's no guarantee we'll be shelling out close to a grand for the next Samsung handset.

Either way, there's not long to wait until we find out. MWC kicks off on February 26, and as mentioned, Samsung has made clear it will announce a launch date at the event.

There's been some talk of a March 29 launch, so stay tuned for the latest.

