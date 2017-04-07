Galaxy S8+ bested by iPhone 7 Plus in new drop test video

There's no doubt Samsung introduced one of the nicest-looking phones we've yet seen with the Galaxy S8, and while the glass design looks stunning, there was always going to be concerns over just how robust that design would be.

Well, we've already seen the larger Galaxy S8+ put through its paces in a drop test this week, which yielded some less than impressive results.

But now, a new drop test that pits the phone against last year's iPhone 7 Plus reveals the Galaxy S8+ might not be as frail as the previous test seemed to reveal. It still lost to the iPhone, though.

Related: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7

The latest test comes via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro which decided to drop both the Galaxy S8+ and the new red version of the iPhone 7 Plus in every way possible to determine which phone was the most sturdy.

This time around the Galaxy S8+ held up much better than it did in the last test, carried out by YouTubers TechRex, though the rear glass panel shattered much quicker than the screen.

The iPhone 7 Plus' aluminium shell made sure it could survive the drops better than Samsung's handset, though a case for the rear of the Galaxy S8+ should ensure it can stand up to just as many drops.

That's good news following TechRex's test of the phone, which showed the S8+ was seemingly unable to survive a 5-foot drop without the screen shattering.

This time around, the screen seems to have held up a lot better – though, as every drop will inevitably be different, it's hard to say just how durable the S8+ is.

This week, it was reported that Samsung had upped its production target for the Plus model of its latest flagship phone after a positive response following the phone launch.

The company is expected to produce 9 million Galaxy S8+ units, based on a previous report that claimed Sammy would be producing 20 million handsets overall, and the latest reports claiming the ratio of S8 to S8+ devices will be 55:45 respectively.

Let us know what you think of the test in the comments.