Galaxy S8 battery leaks, could have lots in common with Note 7

Another day, another Samsung Galaxy S8 leak, and it’s the turn of the phone’s battery life to be the subject of speculation.

An area that’s sure to garner much interest when the S8 drops next month, despite the battery woes that caused last year’s Galaxy Note 7 to explode, it doesn’t appear that Samsung is set to play it safe with its next flagship phone.

Instead, claimed insiders have suggested the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 will host a 3,500mAh battery, the same capacity fitted within the Note 7.

With the Galaxy S8 widely tipped to launch in two sizes, however, the smaller, 5.8-inch model will reportedly feature a more conservative 3,000mAh power supply. That’s the same size battery found within last year’s Galaxy S7.

The report comes courtesy of a claimed but unnamed “senior official of Samsung Electronics” who revealed the key S8 specs to Korean outlet News1.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S7 vs Google Pixel

“We decided to install the battery to be mounted on the Galaxy S8, test 3000mAh for the 5.8-inch model and 3500mAh for the 6.2-inch model,” a Google translation of the report quotes the official as saying.

With early reports having pegged the S8 to adopt a smaller battery in the wake of the Note 7 fires, such an addition would come as a surprise to many. It is a step down at the top end, however, with last year’s Galaxy S7 Edge having packing in a massive 3,600mAh battery.

Despite launching in two sizes, with both models expected to adopt side-encompassing curved screens, Samsung’s recent ‘Edge’ branding is believed to be on the chopping block. Instead, reports have claimed the standard Galaxy S8 will line up on retailers’ shelves alongside the Galaxy S8 Plus.

Following the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fires, Samsung pledged to introduce increased safety measures for batteries included within its future phones.

Related: iPhone 8: All you need to know

“We are taking responsibility for our failure to ultimately identify and verify the issues arising out of battery design and manufacturing,” said Koh Dong-jin, head of Samsung Mobile. “We have taken several corrective actions to ensure this never happens again.

“We look forward to moving ahead with a renewed commitment to safety. The lessons of the past several months are now deeply reflected in our processes and in our culture.”

With Samsung having recently confirmed the Galaxy S8 will no longer launch at MWC 2017, the phone is now expected to be formally unveiled in late March.

As well as sizeable batteries, both iterations of the phone are expected to adopt 2560 x 1440 pixel QHD displays, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, Android Nougat and 8-megapixel front-facing cameras.

WATCH: What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S8

Are you worried about the S8 following the Note 7 fiasco? Share your thoughts below.