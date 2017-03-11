Galaxy S8 and S8+ confirmed by leaked Samsung skins?

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is quickly becoming one of the most leaked smartphones of all time – and here’s one more.

DBrand, a company that makes skins for phones, has announced official skins for both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ – neither of which have been technically announced by Samsung yet.

These skins can now be purchased for $9.95 apiece, and come precision moulded so that they add “zero thickness” to the device. They’re basically a wrap to customise your handset, with cut-outs for features like the camera.

What’s important is that developing such a skin would be impossible without either having the handset, or very detailed schematics of the handset. Considering the abundance of phone case render leaks we’ve seen recently, it seems almost certain that Samsung is supplying case vendors with details about the Galaxy S8 at the very least.

The phones depicted in the DBrand renders appear to confirm a few long-rumoured features, including the introduction of a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also looks like we’ll definitely be getting an all-front display, with the renders showcasing a massive increase of screen-to-body ratio – just like the LG G6.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ looks basically identical to the Galaxy S8 in the renders, which makes sense. The only real change we’re expecting between the handsets is a jump in screen size.

Samsung plans to announce the Galaxy S8 at a dedicated launch event in New York on March 29, so we’ll find out the truth then.

Related: iPhone 8 release date

What would you like to see from the Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.