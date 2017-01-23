Galaxy S6 moves a step closer to Android Nougat update

Samsung finally updated its Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge handsets to the latest version of Android, 7.0 Nougat, last week, and it seems the previous Galaxy S6 won't be far behind.

The company already confirmed the phone would be updated to Nougat in the future, and now a Galaxy S6 running the latest Android OS has passed the Wi-Fi Alliance certification (via AndroidAuthority).

That means a full update for S6 owners won't be far away, though an actual release date remains unclear for the time being.

Related: MWC 2017

It could still be a month or two before the Nougat update makes it to the S6, though we're hoping to hear from Samsung in the very near future on just when it will arrive.

The S6 was the model that actually passed the Wi-Fi certification, so whether the S6 Edge will receive the update at the same time is also uncertain at this point.

That said, the S7 and S7 Edge were provided with Nougat at the same time so we'd expect to see the S6 Edge passing through Wi-Fi certification very soon.

Nougat comes with a host of upgrades, including a richer drop-down menu, multi-tasking app interactions, and Vulkan for improved gaming power.

It does look very similar to its predecessor, however, so users might not initially notice too much of a difference after downloading the update.

Stay tuned for the latest as we're expecting Samsung to officially announce the Nougat update for S6 owners in the near future.

WATCH: What's the no.1 smartphone in the world?

Let us know what you think of Android Nougat in the comments.