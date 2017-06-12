Galaxy Note 8 to come packing dual speaker setup?

There's been a flurry of Note 8 news in recent days, with talk of an upgraded Snapdragon processor and reports of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor doing the rounds.

But today is a new day, which means more leaks. Today's news concerns the phone's audio, and comes via a leaked schematic – courtesy of SlashLeaks.

Yes, the latest piece of Note 8 news suggests the phablet will come packing a dual speaker setup, with tweeters on the top and bottom of the device.

Not much else is known about this particular design and its audio capabilities, but the suggested speaker setup should certainly make for some impressive sound.

The schematics also show off some features we've been hearing a lot about lately – namely, the dual camera setup on the rear and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

First, the camera looks to be a vertically-stacked set of two lenses, which matches with previous rumours we've heard, and looks similar to what Apple is reportedly planning with its upcoming iPhone 8.

But perhaps more interesting is the circular cutout for a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Samsung was reportedly working on integrating the scanner into the display, but a recent report contradicted that claim.

Last week, South Korean news site Naver cited an anonymous Samsung exec as saying an integrated fingerprint scanner had been dropped from the Galaxy Note 8 due to "various technical limitations."

And it seems these new schematics back up that very claim – though it should be noted that Samsung is yet to officially confirm anything, and the schematics in question are yet to be verified as accurate.

Other recent rumours suggest the Note 8 will arrive with an upgraded version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip, in the form of the Snapdragon 836.

Again, that's yet to be confirmed, but all the rumours are pointing to a seriously powerful handset, so stay tuned for more.

Let us know what you make of the leak in the comments.