Galaxy Note 8's 'great' codename and model number seemingly revealed

In a somewhat surprising move, Samsung recently confirmed it would indeed be bringing a new Galaxy Note to market following the explosion issues that plagued last year's Note 7 devices.

Speaking in January, Samsung Mobile chief DJ Koh said a Note 8 will arrive later this year, telling CNET, it will be “better, safer and very innovative Note 8.”

Now, it seems we have an insight into the device's current status. According to a new report from SamMobile, the phone is codenamed 'Great'.

Yes, it seems Samsung is understandably determined to convince itself and others that the whole explosion thing is a distant memory, and the next Galaxy Note phablet will be a huge success.

The 'Great' monicker contradicts previous reports which claimed the Galaxy Note 8 was being referred to under the code name 'Baikal'.

The Note 7

The new report also claims the model number of the Galaxy Note 8 will skip the number 4 due to the fact Koreans consider it unlucky.

That means the handset, at least the international unlocked version, will have model number SM-N950F according to the report.

Depending on the region, the number at the end of the whole model number will change, as was the case with the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

Just when the new Note 8 will launch is unclear at the moment, but for the time being, Samsung will be putting all it has into the upcoming Galaxy S8 launch – scheduled for March 29.

In January, Samsung revealed the results of its internal investigation into the Galaxy Note 7's overheating problems, confirming two separate issues with batteries which caused the handsets to become a fire risk.

Let's hope the next addition to the Galaxy Note range will come without any of the same battery issues.

Let us know what you think of the new details in the comments.